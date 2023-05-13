Pakistan leader says those involved in violence following Khan detention will face terrorism trials

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says authorities will go after those involved in violent protests following the detention of his predecessor, Imran Khan, including prosecution in anti-terrorism courts. The prime minister’s warnings were a sign of further escalation in the long-running showdown between the government and Khan, who has the backing of large numbers of supporters. Khan returned to his home in the eastern city of Lahore early Saturday, after a court agreed to shield him from renewed arrest for two weeks. The 70-year-old former cricket star planned to deliver a televised speech from his home later Saturday.

