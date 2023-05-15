Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, according to court documents.

The struggling media group, which publishes websites such as Vice and Motherboard, made the filing in the Southern District of New York.

The move comes weeks after the company announced a major restructuring, canceling its popular program “Vice News Tonight” and cutting dozens of jobs.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.