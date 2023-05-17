Skip to Content
3 people hurt in vehicle crash at Seattle-Tacoma airport

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A vehicle crash at the departures area of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday injured several people and closed that part of the airport.

The collision happened on the upper departures drive and three people were hurt and taken to hospitals, airport officials said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“The incident on the upper drive appears to be an unintentional act,” airport officials said.

An investigation at the scene was ongoing and the departures drive will be closed until further notice, officials said.

People could still use the lower arrivals area or the fourth floor of the airport parking garage for pickups and drop offs, according to officials.

