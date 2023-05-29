Offshore Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan, northern Philippines as it heads for southern Japan

YILAN, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan’s eastern coast with wind, rains and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan. With waves crashing on the shoreline, residents of the Taiwanese fishing town of Yilan secured boats and homes against the stormy conditions. The slow-moving typhoon has lost some of its power since hitting Guam last week, but strong winds were still forecast for Taiwan. Authorities in the Philippines, too, are warning against complacency, saying the risks from landslides and typhoon-enhanced monsoon rains remain until Mawar blows away.

By JIM GOMEZ and JOHNSON LAI Associated Press

