No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.