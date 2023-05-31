Auschwitz museum denounces Polish ruling party’s use of death camp footage in political spot

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial museum has denounced a political spot by Poland’s ruling party that uses the theme of the Nazi German extermination camp to discourage participation in an upcoming anti-government march. The state-run museum attacked “instrumentalization of the tragedy” of the 1.1 million people were murdered at the site during World War II, arguing that it is an insult to their memory. The 14-second video published Wednesday by the Law and Justice party shows images of the former death camp. The aim is to denigrate a march being led by opposition leader Donald Tusk on Sunday in Warsaw.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.