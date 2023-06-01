3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The police chief in Davenport, Iowa says three residents of an apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for. Earlier this week, authorities said five people were missing, but Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Thursday that two of them have since been contacted and are safe. The six-story building partially collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. The city has since released documents, including structural engineering reports, that show the building’s owner was told that patches of brick façade were separating from the building and the building was at risk.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

