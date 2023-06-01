‘Dave’ landed a very big star for surprise guest appearance in season finale

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Hi, I’m “Dave.” And here is Brad Pitt.

The FX series “Dave” landed a big one, in the form of Oscar-winner Pitt starring in this season’s finale as himself, but really named Luke.

The episode, titled “Looking for Love,” comes in at 46-minutes and was directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dave Burd and Vanessa McGee.

Pitt starts out with a role in Lil Dicky’s music video, set up by actress Rachel McAdams. When Pitt goes to Dave’s house, Dave is being held hostage by a crazed fan named Bella.

This is not the first time Pitt has popped up in a television series. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2002 for playing Will on “Friends,” the man who forever hates Rachel (Jennifer Aniston.) He was later nominate again for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci in a “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

“Dave” pulled off some impressive cameos this season, including a hilarious Usher sighting and a Rick Ross jewelry heist. Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, Travis Barker, Jack Harlow, Lil Gotit, Emma Chamberlain, David Dobrik and Finneas O’Connell have also appeared on the show.

Episode 10 of “Dave” is streaming on Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.