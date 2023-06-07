NATO allies prepare unprecedented air deployment exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history. The show of force is intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia. German and American officials said Wednesday that the Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week would see 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 nations respond to a simulated attack on a NATO member country. The United States alone is sending 2,000 U.S. Air National Guard personnel to take part. Japan and NATO candidate Sweden are also taking part. While the exercise has been planned since 2018, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has jolted NATO into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack on its territory.

