Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday. The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood. Tupac Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16. Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. Radio personality Big Boy emceed the ceremony. Guest speakers also included filmmaker Allen Hughes and poet Jamal Joseph.

