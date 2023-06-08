Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation

BERLIN (AP) — A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board. The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening’s incident and taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern. Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on board the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg. They based that number on seat reservations for the trip but lowered it after the evacuation.

