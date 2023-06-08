Bryan Cranston is planning to step away from Hollywood… in three years

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bryan Cranston has a three-year plan and it doesn’t involve Hollywood.

In fact, the “Breaking Bad” actor intends to be nowhere near Tinseltown come 2026, when he’ll likely be spending quality time with his wife Robin Dearden in France.

In a new interview with British GQ published on Thursday, Cranston said that throughout his decades-long career, Dearden’s always been the “plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity” and has had to “pivot and adjust her life based on mine.”

“She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it,” he added.

The potentially temporary retirement, Cranston imagines, will include him and Dearden living in a small French village, learning a new language and tending to a growing garden.

“I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts,” he said, going on to clarify that in no way, shape or form does this adventure include work.

“I’m not going to be taking phone calls,” he continued, adding that he will be 70 by that time.

Part of this sabbatical includes Cranston shutting down his production company Moonshot Entertainment, and selling half of his Dos Hombres tequila brand, which he co-owns with his “Breaking Bad” co-star Aaron Paul.

Don’t panic, though – one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors still has three years’ worth of content he’s dedicated to bringing to audiences.

Cranston is starring in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” premiering in theaters on June 16, and will appear in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed spy thriller “Argylle.”

He also hinted he’s interested in being part of a “Malcolm in the Middle” reunion project that the show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, approached him about. Cranston didn’t confirm any other details about the potential reunion, but said he’s “curious about that family 20 years later.”

Sadly, Cranston shut down any kind of future “Breaking Bad” revival, telling British GQ that the idea for a 15-year reunion has been discussed but his overall feeling on the matter is “let’s not try to do too much.”

Right now, at least, he’s focused on getting through the next three years, so he can take that break and sip wine in his French garden with his beloved.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.