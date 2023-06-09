Judge rules on who may make victim impact statements at Lori Vallow’s sentencing

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Three relatives will be allowed to make victim impact statements at Lori Vallow-Daybell's sentencing.

Lori Vallow is scheduled to be sentenced July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Vallow was convicted on May 12 of first-degree murder of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.

Judge Steven Boyce issued an order Thursday saying Colby Ryan, Kay Woodcock, and Summer Shiflet are allowed to submit victim impact statements or address the court at sentencing.

Overall, the court received seven Victim's Right Forms. Larry Woodcock, Vicki Hoben, Rex Conner and Brandon Boudreaux also filed forms with the court.

Judge Boyce said," As previously ordered, Larry Woodcock does not meet Idaho's legal definition of immediate family member in relation to any of the named victims in the Amended Indictment to enable the application."

Brandon Boudreaux does not fall within Idaho's definition of "immediate family member." Boudreaux was formerly married to Lori Vallow's niece, Melanie Pawlowski and is considered an ex-uncle to JJ and Tylee.

Rex Conner and Vicki Hoben also filed a form, but the judge wrote that the record does not establish who they are and cannot ascertain their relationship to the victims.

"To be clear, as stated previously, the Court recognizes that several of these individuals have inarguably been impacted by the homicide of Tylee Ryan, Joshua Jaxon Vallow, and Tamara Daybell," Judge Boyce added. "This order, in no uncertain terms, is not meant to minimize or disregard what any individual has experienced connected to the deaths in this case; notwithstanding, the Court will apply the law in Idaho and not risk committing error by expanding the scope of what is plainly stated in statute and clarified by Idaho caselaw."

June 9th marked three years since JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell's property.

Lori Vallow faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Chad Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2024.