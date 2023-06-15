Court set to rule on Iowa governor’s bid to reinstate strict abortion limits
By HANNAH FINGERHUT and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa court ruling expected Friday could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now. The decision may provide clarity on the future of abortion access in Iowa roughly one year after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped women’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade and handing the issue over to states. Most Republican-led states have severely curtailed access to abortion. Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds aims to reinstate the so-called “fetal heartbeat” law blocked in 2018 that does not allow abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant.