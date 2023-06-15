Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the newest candidate in the Republican presidential field, is drawing some distinctions between himself and his rivals, suggesting that the six-week abortion ban signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is too severe and showing an openness to changing the country’s immigration system. In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Suarez expressed support for a 15-week federal abortion ban, saying the country “is not there yet” on six weeks. He also said his status as the only Hispanic candidate in the GOP race gives him “a lot of credibility” in a conversation about reforming immigration laws, though he was vague about what he’d propose.

