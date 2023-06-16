Germany marks 70th anniversary of uprising against Communist dictatorship in east

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has commemorated the 70th anniversary of a popular uprising in the Communist east that was brutally crushed by its Soviet-backed dictatorship. Worsening economic conditions and political repression in East Germany had prompted months of protests that culminated in a call on June 16, 1953, for a general strike. The following day more than half a million people took to the streets across East Germany, including the capital, Berlin. About 50 people were killed and thousands were arrested by Communist secret police with the help of Soviet troops. Dozens of Soviet soldiers who refused to shoot protesters were executed. It was the first revolt against Soviet rule in eastern Europe. Others would follow in Hungary and what was then Czechoslovakia.

