Republicans tout conservative credentials in lieutenant governor primary

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. McDaniel is a four-term Mississippi legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade. Public education funding, the rate at which to lower the state’s income tax and efforts to shrink the size of government featured prominently in both Republicans’ speeches at a Mississippi Press Association convention on Friday.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

