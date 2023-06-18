Finland’s conservative party picks ministers for right-wing coalition government

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s conservative National Coalition Party, the winner of April’s general election, has unveiled its picks for key Cabinet posts in the upcoming government that observers say is set to be the most right-wing in the Nordic country’s recent history. Following lengthy talks over seven weeks, NCP announced Friday a deal with three other parties for a governing coalition that includes the far-right, eurosceptic Finns Party which runs largely on a nationalist and anti-immigration agenda. The prime minister-designate and NCP leader, Petteri Orpo, is expected to be appointed by Wednesday after a confidence vote in parliament. His party will get eight ministerial portfolios, including foreign affairs and defense. The populist Finns Party is set to get seven ministerial posts.

