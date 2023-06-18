France, Germany join forces against migration from Tunisia in wake of latest Mediterranean tragedy

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Ministers from Germany and France tasked with regulating migration are joining forces to try to curb deaths on dangerous routes across the Mediterranean Sea. The interior ministers are traveling Sunday for talks with their counterpart in Tunisia and the country’s president. Tunisia is a major North African stepping stone for migrants trying to reach Europe at risk of their lives. The visit follows the capsizing last week of a fishing vessel packed with men, women and children trying to reach Italy from Libya, Tunisia’s neighbor. The tragedy is feared to be the deadliest migrant shipwreck in years. Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are undertaking perilous sea crossings from Tunisia in unprecedented numbers and European authorities are seeking Tunisian action.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.