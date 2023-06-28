2 more Connecticut officers fired for mistreating Randy Cox after he was paralyzed in a police van

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two more Connecticut police officers have been fired for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year. New Haven police commissioners voted Wednesday to fire Officer Oscar Diaz and Sgt. Betsy Segui. Commissioners have now fired four of the five officers who were criminally charged. The fifth officer avoided department disciplinary proceedings by retiring in January. The 37-year-old Cox injured his neck when Diaz braked the van hard to avoid a collision. The city recently agreed to settle a lawsuit by Cox for $45 million.

