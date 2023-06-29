Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California
By AARON MORRISON
Associated Press
A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. had raised donations off the work of city-based branches of BLM, then defrauded the public and shut activists out of decision-making. In dismissing the lawsuit, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Bowick sided with the foundation’s lawyers, who argued that local BLM activists had failed to prove their numerous allegations.