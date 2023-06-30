Arizona city holds 10-year remembrance for 19 firefighters who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire

Friday marks 10 years since one of the deadliest wildland fires in the U.S. killed 19 members of an elite central Arizona firefighting crew. The city of Prescott and neighboring town of Yarnell honored the Granite Mountain Hotshots with public events. Dry lightning ignited the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 28, 2013, outside Prescott, north of Phoenix. The fire also destroyed more than 100 buildings in the small community of Yarnell. Brendan McDonough, the sole surviving Granite Mountain Hotshot, read a prayer at the ceremony in Prescott. The fire has been the largest loss of life for U.S. firefighters since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

