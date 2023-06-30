Private jet carrying comedian Gabriel Iglesias skid off the runway in North Carolina

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — A private jet carrying comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias skid off a runway in a small town in western North Carolina, he said on social media Friday.

No injuries were reported when the airplane had difficulty stopping for an “undetermined reason” and slid about 600 feet off the end of the runway in Andrews, North Carolina, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina,” the comedian, also known as “Fluffy,” said in a tweet. “Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all,” he continued.

The incident at Western Carolina Regional Airport was reported to emergency responders around 1 p.m. ET Friday, the sheriff’s office said, adding the area saw “heavy rain” that morning.

The comedian was scheduled to perform at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel & Casino Resort on Friday night, according to his website.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Iglesias for additional comment.

CNN’s Travis Nichols contributed to this report.