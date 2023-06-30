Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they gave his defense 80,000 pages of material

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors U.S. Rep. George Santos’ case say they’ve turned over more than 80,000 pages of materials to his lawyers in the federal criminal case against him. Prosecutors mentioned the documents during a brief court hearing Friday on Long Island that focused on the case schedule. The next court date was set for Sept. 7. The New York Republican has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public services and making false statements to Congress. The freshman Representative has decried the federal investigation as a witch hunt and insisted he will continue to seek reelection. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

