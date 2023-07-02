Q&A: Violinist and singer Sudan Archives brings ‘fiddle soft punk’ to Glastonbury debut

PILTON, England (AP) — Better known as Sudan Archives, Brittney Denise Parks is an avant-garde violinist and singer-songwriter who describes her style as “fiddle soft punk.” Last week, she made her debut at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. After a shaky start, the packed crowd danced around in the afternoon sun as she rapped and played the violin in a corset of red leather belts and buckles, cowboy boots, violin bow strapped to her back like Robin Hood. She spoke to The Associated Press about exploring non-Western string traditions, unconventional pop and R&B melodies as well as rap.

