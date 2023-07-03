Former sheriff who nabbed ‘Green River Killer’ to run for Washington governor

SEATTLE (AP) — A former sheriff and congressman known for his work that led to the capture of the “Green River Killer” has entered the race to become Washington’s next governor. Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert filed campaign paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission on Friday to run as a Republican candidate to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is not seeking a fourth term. Reichert, 72, served two terms as sheriff of Washington state’s King County before being elected to Congress. He was the first detective assigned to the Green River killings, named for the river where the first bodies were found in 1982, and was sheriff when Gary Ridgway was arrested.

