Tijuana, reliant on the Colorado River, faces a water crisis

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Among the last cities to receive water from the shrinking Colorado River, Tijuana is staring down a water crisis driven by problems closer to home: the city’s frenetic growth, its aging and inefficient infrastructure and successive governments that have done little to prepare the city for growing water scarcity in the region that will come with climate change. What this means for many of Tijuana’s 2 million inhabitants is enduring frequent loss of water, having to pay for expensive trucked-in water, and living with uncertainty about when and for how long their taps will run dry.

