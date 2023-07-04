Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of people with flowers have come to say goodbye to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in east Ukraine. The memorial service for Victoria Amelina was held in the crowded main hall of Saint-Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv, where ceremonies are usually held for soldiers killed on the battlefield. The restaurant in Kramatorsk was often visited by journalists and aid workers, and 12 other people also lost their lives in the attack on June 27. Amelina died in the hospital in Dnipro several days after the attack.

