Kingmaker California? US House control could hinge on district battles in famously liberal state

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is again emerging as a critical battleground in the fight to control the U.S. House. Leaders in both parties are predicting they can flip seats in the liberal state in next year’s election. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar predicts the decisive fight for the House “will run through California.” North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, who heads the House Republican campaign arm, is equally bullish about gaining ground. Last year, the state played a pivotal role in securing the gavel for Republicans and installing Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield as speaker.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.