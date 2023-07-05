Wyoming Stable Token Commission to meet in Laramie July 7

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting on Friday, July 7, 2023 beginning at 2 p.m. at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in Laramie, Room COE506.

Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom through this link.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 - Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the commission include the Governor or the Governor's designee; the Auditor or the Auditor's designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer's designee. Additional members appointed at the commission’s June 6 meeting include accountant David Pope, owner of DAPCPA Certified Public Accountants; Jeff Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Wyoming Bank and Trust; and attorney Flavia Naves, outgoing general counsel for the global financial technology company Circle.

A meeting agenda will be posted prior to the meeting on the Stable Token Commission web page.