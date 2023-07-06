Transgender woman, bookstore, teacher sue over Montana law banning drag reading events

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Butte argues the law violates the free speech and equal protection guarantees in the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs seek an injunction to temporarily block the law and a ruling that the law is unconstitutional. It also seeks damages for Adria Jawort, whose planned talk on LGBTQ+ history at a public library in Butte was canceled in early June by county officials who cited the new law.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.