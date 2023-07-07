6 charged in alleged straw donor scheme to help get Eric Adams elected New York City mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Six people have been charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign months before his election. The indictment announced Friday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg doesn’t implicate Adams or any other city employees. Rather, it describes a straw donor scheme orchestrated by individuals with business before the city who hoped to maximize their donations to the future mayor in exchange for political favors. Prosecutors say the scheme was led bya former NYPD inspector currently listed as the director of integrity for the Teamsters Local 237, which represents municipal workers. Adams’ campaign released a statement denying any involvement and wrongdoing.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

