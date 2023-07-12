3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously. State police say an initial investigation indicates the bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the semis. State police say four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the tractor-trailers was injured in the crash, about 25 miles east of St. Louis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.