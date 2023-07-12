Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. The brewer said Wednesday that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month.

