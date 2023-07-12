Kenyans protest again over rising cost of living, with some targeting a recently built expressway

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One person has been killed as some Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living are back on the streets Wednesday in the latest of a series of protests. Some demonstrators in the capital, Nairobi, burned tires and dismantled part of an entrance to a recently built expressway. In the town of Emali, one protester was killed and a police car set on fire, according to a local police official. New taxes have added to frustration in East Africa’s economic hub, with inflation at around 8%. Opposition leader Raila Odinga has repeatedly called on Kenyans to protest, but police say they’ll use all lawful means to disperse such demonstrations.

