Building catches on fire in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)-North Bannock County fire authorities are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Preliminary reports say the blaze started as a grass fire and got out of control as a nearby building was engulfed. Philbon Road is currently closed as crews look to extinguish the flames. Officials are asking residents to avoid the scene and take nearby roads such as W. Chubbuck Road or W. Siphon Road. Local News 8 is monitoring the situation and will update this story if more information is released.

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.