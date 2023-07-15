Skip to Content
Building catches on fire in Chubbuck

KIFI
By
July 9, 2023
Published 7:00 PM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)-North Bannock County fire authorities are currently on the scene of a structure fire.

Preliminary reports say the blaze started as a grass fire and got out of control as a nearby building was engulfed.

Philbon Road is currently closed as crews look to extinguish the flames.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the scene and take nearby roads such as W. Chubbuck Road or W. Siphon Road.

Local News 8 is monitoring the situation and will update this story if more information is released.

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

