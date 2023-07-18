Mountain Lion spotted in Rigby for the third time

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby Police are warning residents of another sighting of a mountain lion in the city.

They reported on Facebook the cougar was seen Tuesday evening in the 300 block of East 2 North in the alley near Sudsy Car Wash.

This is the third reported sighting in the last week, they said.

They believe the animal is using the Rigby Canal as a travel avenue. Use caution in the area and do not approach if you see it. They urge you to call 911 if sighted. Also, protect your kids and pets in the area around the canal.