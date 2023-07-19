Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose the junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday’s announcements will be discussed when President Joe Biden meets with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president’s effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.

