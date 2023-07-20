Tupac Shakur Murder: Police took items from home of witness to shooting, warrant shows

By Cheri Mossburg and Scott Glover, CNN

(CNN) — Property records show the target of a search warrant tied to the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s death belongs to the wife of a self-proclaimed witness to the rapper’s shooting.

The search warrant, obtained by CNN, names Duane Keith Davis and shows police were looking for “items that tend to show evidence of motive and/or the identity of the perpetrator such as photographs or undeveloped film, insurance policies and letters, address and telephone records, diaries, and other documents…”

The property records show that the target of the search, a home on Maple Shade Street in Henderson, Nevada, belongs to Paula Clemons who is married to Davis, also known as “Keffe D.”

Keffe D is a self-proclaimed witness to Shakur’s 1996 fatal shooting.

Police took several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers from the home when they executed the warrant on Monday. Also taken were USB and hard drives, photographs, “purported marijuana,” along with a copy of “Vibe” magazine about Tupac, and a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends” by Keffe D with Yusuf Jah.

The affidavit requesting the warrant shows police were looking for, among other items, “notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas in 1996 while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. At the time of his fatal shooting, he was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and began shooting out of the back window.

CNN reported at the time that authorities believed the rapper was the intended target of the shooting, but since 1996, the investigation has remained unsolved.

