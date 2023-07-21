Local children take part in iCan Bike experience

POCATELLO, Idaho - (KIFI) East Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect partnered with students and faculty from Idaho State University for the I Can Bike experience.

Children with various disabilities took part in a camp focused on learning to ride a bicycle.

"It just opens up opportunities for all of the kids and adults to be more social, get more exercise, and get to places they need to go," said event organizer Mary Murray.

The results are incredible, with students getting the hang of it fast over the course of five days.

"By Friday, almost all of them end up writing independently and it is such a cool feeling to to see that happen there," said event organizer Andrew Blaser. "We end up with their parents crying a lot of times, because they never thought that they'd see their kids ever ride a bike."

"We've tried years to get our child to ride a bike and she's learned in five days, so it's awesome," said Audrey Erickson.

The enthusiasm was felt at every turn with the ISU students volunteering their time to help make a difference.

"Helpers are always by your side and they're always going to lead you wherever you go, and they never going to let you fall," said Audrey's daughter Erickson.

"Watching riders going from not being able to go around a corner on day one to be riding independently on day five, it's amazing," said ISU student volunteer Jeff Brandle.

For the parents, it means so much to have this experience for their children.

"We're just really grateful, because it will help them to have independence as they move on into adulthood," said Mike Laughead. "Being able to travel around, it's just a wonderful thing."

"The number of volunteers that came out helps you feel comfortable and absolutely supported and something that can be really scary, but I know it helps them feel better," said Heather Ramsdell.

Heather's son Ramsey has big aspirations for his next bike ride.

"Maybe one day I might ride on the moon, but until then I might stick it to the neighborhood", Ramsey said.