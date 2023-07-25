Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys suggest they’ll present evidence that he was elsewhere during the killings of 4 Idaho students

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, was not at the location where the crimes took place, his defense attorneys suggested Tuesday, though they have yet to provide evidence or details about his whereabouts.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the November 13 deaths of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, also 20, who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. A not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf, and his trial is set for October.

“Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements.

“It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses,” attorney Anne Taylor wrote in a Tuesday court filing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

