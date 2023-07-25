Federal disaster loans now available to help those impacted by May flooding

SACRAMENTO, California (KIFI) - Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Idaho businesses and residents affected by the flooding caused by extreme and excessive rainfall that occurred on May 23. This just announced by the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA says it acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Brad Little on July 20.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties in Idaho; and Lincoln and Teton counties in Wyoming.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Idaho’s small businesses and residents impacted by flooding,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Beginning Tuesday, July 25, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Garfield continued. The center will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Bonneville Emergency Operations Center

605 N. Capital Ave.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Opens 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Mondays - Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Permanently Closes 5 p.m. Thursday, August 10