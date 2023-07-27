Skip to Content
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

By ERIC TUCKER, ZEKE MILLER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

