Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana. Eighteen-year-old Alicia Navarro of Glendale showed up alone this week in a small town about 40 miles from the Canadian border and identified herself, according to police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Police say they’re still investigating but the girl seemed healthy and happy, said she hadn’t been harmed and won’t face any criminal charges. Navarro was 14 when she left home, leaving a note promising to return. Her disappearance sparked a massive search and thousands of tips. Her mother, Jessica Nunez, confirmed in a Facebook post that her daughter had been found but said she had no details.

