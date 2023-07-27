England hopes to be sharper in its next Women’s World Cup match after underwhelming opener
By JENNA FRYER
AP National Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Katie Robinson knows England left many unimpressed with its underwhelming 1-0 victory against overmatched Haiti in its opening match at the Women’s World Cup. England is still tied with Denmark atop the Group D standings and that’s all that really counts to Robinson. What actually matters next is Friday’s match against Denmark in Sydney. The top spot in the group is up for grabs as both teams try to advance to the knockout round. England forward Lauren Hemp says the team is “ready to score some goals.” Argentina plays South Africa and China faces Haiti in other games.