Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over four years in prison
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got has been sentenced to over four years in prison. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos described Peaches Stergo of Champions Gate, Florida, as “unspeakably cruel” as he announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan. Stergo pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Stergo met the man on a dating website seven years ago and drained his accounts from 2017 to 2021. They say she lived lavishly in a gated community, taking expensive trips and buying a boat and fancy cars.