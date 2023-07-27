How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism and Wagner in West Africa
By The Associated Press
More than 1,000 U.S. forces are in Niger to combat the growing threat from various groups of Islamic extremists. Now, after Wednesday’s coup attempt there, the fate of U.S. military operations are not yet known. Niger had avoided the military takeovers that destabilized West African neighbors in recent years. It was seen as the last major partner standing in a region where some French troops have pulled out, a U.N. peacekeeping force is leaving and where the Russian private military group Wagner has been expanding operations. Now even more insecurity is expected in the Sahel, the sprawling region just below the Sahara Desert.