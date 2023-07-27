Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Shiite Muslims have been allowed to hold a religious procession marking the Muslim month of Muharram in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city for the first time since an anti-India rebellion broke out in the disputed region more than three decades ago. Muharram is among the holiest months for Shiite Muslims and marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. Authorities say the lifting of the ban comes as the overall security situation has improved in the region in recent years. Still, they imposed a series of conditions, including that participants should not use “anti-national slogans or propaganda” or “disrespect any national symbol.”

