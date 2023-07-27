Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China and plans talks with Chinese leader Xi
BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has arrived in China and plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Widodo said in a statement Thursday that he and Xi will discuss investments and “various strategic projects for Indonesia and China,” including in trade and health. The Xinhua News Agency said Widodo was due to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China. Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner. Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.