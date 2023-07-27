Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by a poor track conditions at the accident site, federal investigators said in a final report on the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday follows an earlier report that identified a bent track near scene of the accident. The poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found. It also found that a train inspector’s workload prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.